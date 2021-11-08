U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809832" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the subordinate units within U.S. Army Europe and Africa, compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior’ August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwöhr training areas, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021. Fifteen Army commands across Europe and Africa compete in the annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Austin Riel)