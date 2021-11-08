U.S. Soldiers assigned to the subordinate units within U.S. Army Europe and Africa, compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior’ August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwöhr training areas, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021. Fifteen Army commands across Europe and Africa compete in the annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 10:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809832
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-BA691-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506630
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021, by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT