    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.11.2021

    Video by Cpl. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the subordinate units within U.S. Army Europe and Africa, compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior’ August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwöhr training areas, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021. Fifteen Army commands across Europe and Africa compete in the annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 10:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809832
    VIRIN: 210811-A-BA691-0001
    Filename: DOD_108506630
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021, by CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EBWC
    StrongerTogether
    7th Army Training Command
    USAREUR-AF

