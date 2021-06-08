U.S. Army soldiers with Task Force Warrior and their Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces) counterparts fight against opposing forces during a Garuda Shield 21 field training exercise at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia on August 6, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809829
|VIRIN:
|210806-A-AY372-822
|Filename:
|DOD_108506614
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Garuda Shield 21 FTX Assault, by SPC Joshua Oller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
