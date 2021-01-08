U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center PSA for privately owned weapons
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 09:52
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|809821
|VIRIN:
|210801-A-XQ873-727
|PIN:
|210803
|Filename:
|DOD_108506578
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Privately Owned Weapons PSA Weapons Safety USACRC, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT