    Naval Hospital Jacksonville: "We Can Do It"

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Kathryn Wills 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville encourages eligible personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 09:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809815
    VIRIN: 210811-N-QA097-820
    Filename: DOD_108506557
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville: "We Can Do It", by Kathryn Wills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    We Can Do It
    COVID-19

