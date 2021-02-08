U.S. Airmen with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform a Forward Area Refueling Point exercise August 3, 2021, in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (Portions of this video have been altered for security purposes by blurring out identifiable information.)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809800
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-HV886-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506407
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) Exercise, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
