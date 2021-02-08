Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform a Forward Area Refueling Point exercise August 3, 2021, in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. (Portions of this video have been altered for security purposes by blurring out identifiable information.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 05:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809800
    VIRIN: 210812-F-HV886-001
    Filename: DOD_108506407
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, Forward Area Refueling Point (FARP) Exercise, by SrA Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    26th ERS

