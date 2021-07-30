Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.30.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, the Commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, would like to welcome you to LRMC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 04:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809799
    VIRIN: 210730-A-GW628-377
    Filename: DOD_108506406
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT