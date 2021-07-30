U.S. Army Col. Andrew Landers, the Commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, would like to welcome you to LRMC.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 04:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|809799
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-GW628-377
|Filename:
|DOD_108506406
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT