Let’s not forget COVID is still out there. Even though some COVID restrictions have eased a bit over the summer, this is not the time to let our guard down. Don’t become COVID complacent.
We are all in this together.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 04:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|809798
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-MV779-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506398
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Garrison PSA: Don't become COVID complacent, by Ila Dermanoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT