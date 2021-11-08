Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison PSA: Don't become COVID complacent

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    08.11.2021

    Video by Ila Dermanoski 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Let’s not forget COVID is still out there. Even though some COVID restrictions have eased a bit over the summer, this is not the time to let our guard down. Don’t become COVID complacent.

    We are all in this together.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 04:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809798
    VIRIN: 210811-A-MV779-001
    Filename: DOD_108506398
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE 

    Vaccine
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    USAGWiesbaden
    COVID

