U.S. Marines and Coastguardsmen establish communications aboard USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134) during Large Scale Exercise 2021, U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu, Aug. 5, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 04:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809796
|VIRIN:
|210805-M-IN847-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506382
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|COAST GUARD STATION HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Advantage at Sea, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT