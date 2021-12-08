Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dewey Park Cleanup

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Directorate of Public Works team recently cleaned up Dewey Park for Camp Zama community members to enjoy great summer and fall activities like primitive camping, fishing and cookouts. For more information about these activities contact Outdoor Recreation at: 263-4671 or 046-407-4671
    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Dewey Park

