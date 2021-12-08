Dewey Park Cleanup

The Directorate of Public Works team recently cleaned up Dewey Park for Camp Zama community members to enjoy great summer and fall activities like primitive camping, fishing and cookouts. For more information about these activities contact Outdoor Recreation at: 263-4671 or 046-407-4671
#Cleanup #FamilyFun
