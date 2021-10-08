Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Airmen Conduct Joint Operations During LSE21 B-Roll

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, load onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 20:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Airmen Conduct Joint Operations During LSE21 B-Roll, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Marines
    LSE21
    LARGE SCALE EXERCISE 2021

