U.S. Marines and Airmen Conduct Joint Operations During LSE21 B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, load onto a C-17 Globemaster III during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 10, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 20:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809780
|VIRIN:
|210810-M-AR498-939
|Filename:
|DOD_108506103
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
