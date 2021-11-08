Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Discusses the Importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Meets Virtually with Governors, Mayors, and Other State, Local, and Tribal Officials to Discuss the Importance of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 17:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 809767
    Filename: DOD_108505794
    Length: 00:46:25
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    POTUS
    President Biden
    Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment
    Jobs Act

