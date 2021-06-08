The 688th Operation Support Squadron host an Olympic-themed "First Friday" event to highlight, commemorate, and award personnel and members of the squadron for their dedicated hard work to the mission on Aug. 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809766
|VIRIN:
|210806-F-QI753-830
|Filename:
|DOD_108505782
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 688th Operation Support Squadron hosts Olympic-themed event to commemorate personnel and boost team morale, by Tre Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT