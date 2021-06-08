Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    688th Operation Support Squadron hosts Olympic-themed event to commemorate personnel and boost team morale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Video by Tre Davis 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    The 688th Operation Support Squadron host an Olympic-themed "First Friday" event to highlight, commemorate, and award personnel and members of the squadron for their dedicated hard work to the mission on Aug. 6, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809766
    VIRIN: 210806-F-QI753-830
    Filename: DOD_108505782
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Operation Support Squadron hosts Olympic-themed event to commemorate personnel and boost team morale, by Tre Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    San Antonio
    U.S. Air Force
    JBSA
    First Friday
    688 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT