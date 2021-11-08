Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Short Story, Debbie Miller, DLA Land and Maritime, DLA 60th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Remember typing pools? Electric typewriters? Only one telephone per group? Debbie Miller, DLA Land and Maritime, talks about what it was like working in various DLA jobs before today's technology.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 17:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 809759
    VIRIN: 210811-D-LU733-163
    Filename: DOD_108505739
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Short Story, Debbie Miller, DLA Land and Maritime, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA 60th
    DLA 60th Full Interview
    DLA 60th Short Story

