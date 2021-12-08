Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride in my Lightfighter: SSG Michael Bayles

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Pfc. Richard Mohr 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Anne Bayles, spouse of Staff Sgt. Michael Bayles, speaks about her family's experiences in the Army at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, August 12, 2021. Bayles, an Infantry Soldier with 2-35 Infantry Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team is stationed here at Schofield Barracks. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Richard Mohr/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 16:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809756
    VIRIN: 210812-A-FC919-0001
    Filename: DOD_108505717
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride in my Lightfighter: SSG Michael Bayles, by PFC Richard Mohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

