    Exercise Garuda Shield 21 Jump - BROLL

    GUAM

    08.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    BROLL of in-flight rigging and jump into Indonesia during Exercise Garuda Shield 2021 from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809746
    VIRIN: 210804-A-HK139-159
    Filename: DOD_108505559
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Exercise Garuda Shield 21 Jump - BROLL, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirborneInteroperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #GarudaShield21 #INDOPACOM #82nd Airborne

