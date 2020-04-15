#ICYMI: A special thank you to MyNavy HR's Force Development team, who continue to recruit, train and deliver the world’s finest Sailors to the fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 16:23
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|809742
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108505547
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thank You!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT