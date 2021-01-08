Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prep for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 - BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    08.01.2021

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    BROLL from preparation for Exercise Garuda Shield 2021, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809740
    VIRIN: 210801-A-HK139-453
    Filename: DOD_108505535
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prep for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 - BROLL, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirborneInteroperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #GarudaShield21 #INDOPACOM #82nd Airborne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT