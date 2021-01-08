BROLL from preparation for Exercise Garuda Shield 2021, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809740
|VIRIN:
|210801-A-HK139-453
|Filename:
|DOD_108505535
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prep for Exercise Garuda Shield 21 - BROLL, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
