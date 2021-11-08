New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2021 Wrapup

Take a look at two iterations of NROTC New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2021 that took place at Recruit Training Command earlier this summer. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at Recruit Training Command (RTC), which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers.
