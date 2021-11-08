Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2021 Wrapup

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Take a look at two iterations of NROTC New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2021 that took place at Recruit Training Command earlier this summer. Upon completion of NSI, the candidates will start their freshman year of the NROTC program at colleges and universities nationwide this fall. NSI is a three-week indoctrination program hosted at Recruit Training Command (RTC), which provides midshipmen with a common military training orientation. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding and small arms handling and marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained and smartly disciplined future Navy and Marine Corps officers.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 15:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809731
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1003
    Filename: DOD_108505454
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Student Indoctrination (NSI) 2021 Wrapup, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NSI

