U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021

U.S. Soldiers from across Europe conduct the hand grenade lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
08.10.2021
08.11.2021
B-Roll
809672
210810-A-BS310-3000
DOD_108504802
00:05:28
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
2
2
