Organizations across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria came together in USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels Community for their inaugural health fair. The fair focused on different aspects of health including physical, dental, emotional, and mental.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 07:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809671
|VIRIN:
|210809-A-FJ044-355
|Filename:
|DOD_108504794
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hohenfels Health Fair, by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
