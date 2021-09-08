Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hohenfels Health Fair

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    08.09.2021

    Video by Pfc. Tyler McBride 

    AFN Bavaria

    Organizations across U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria came together in USAG Bavaria - Hohenfels Community for their inaugural health fair. The fair focused on different aspects of health including physical, dental, emotional, and mental.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 07:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809671
    VIRIN: 210809-A-FJ044-355
    Filename: DOD_108504794
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hohenfels Health Fair, by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Germany

    Health

    Fair

    Hohenfels

    Bavaria

    TAGS

    Germany
    Health
    Fair
    Hohenfels
    Bavaria
    JMRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT