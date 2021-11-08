Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH DEMONSTRATES SAFE, RELIABLE DETERRENT

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Draeke Layman and Michael Stonecypher

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:53 AM Pacific Time August 11, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of Strategic Competition.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 07:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809668
    VIRIN: 210811-F-PR456-239
    Filename: DOD_108504757
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH DEMONSTRATES SAFE, RELIABLE DETERRENT, by SSgt Draeke Layman and Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    missile
    ICBM
    AFGSC
    Glory Trip
    GT239GM

