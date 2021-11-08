MINUTEMAN III TEST LAUNCH DEMONSTRATES SAFE, RELIABLE DETERRENT

An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:53 AM Pacific Time August 11, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of Strategic Competition.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 07:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809668
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-PR456-239
|Filename:
|DOD_108504757
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
