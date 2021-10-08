B-Roll EBWC Call For Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competitiors perform a call for fire as part of the competition Aug. 10 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior’ August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwöhr training areas.