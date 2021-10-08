Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll EBWC Call For Fire

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Pfc. Jacob Bradford 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competitiors perform a call for fire as part of the competition Aug. 10 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior’ August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwöhr training areas.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809664
    VIRIN: 210810-A-NJ170-002
    PIN: 9
    Filename: DOD_108504639
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Stryker
    Best Warrior
    Call For Fire
    EBWC
    StrongerTogether

