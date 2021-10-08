B-Roll EBWC Call For Fire

HOHENFELS TRAINING AREA, Germany – U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competitiors perform a call for fire as part of the competition Aug. 10 in Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. Soldiers from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the title of ‘Best Warrior’ August 6-12 in Hohenfels and Grafenwöhr training areas.
08.10.2021
08.11.2021
B-Roll
00:03:55
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
