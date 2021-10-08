B-Roll EBWC call for fire

Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition call for fire and load mortar rounds at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels/Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)
