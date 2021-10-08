Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll EBWC call for fire

    GRAFENWöHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers competing in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition call for fire and load mortar rounds at U.S. Army Garrison Hohenfels/Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 10. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809661
    VIRIN: 210810-A-TC177-161
    PIN: 8
    Filename: DOD_108504635
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BY, DE 

    TAGS

    EBWC
    StrongerTogether

