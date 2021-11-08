Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Chance Wisdom

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    MSgt Chance Wisdom, 39th LRS First Sergeant, shares his thoughts and experiences in “digging your heels in" whenever life gets tough.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 02:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 809659
    VIRIN: 211507-F-IK699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108504599
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Chance Wisdom, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik Air Base

