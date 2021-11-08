MSgt Chance Wisdom, 39th LRS First Sergeant, shares his thoughts and experiences in “digging your heels in" whenever life gets tough.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 02:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|809659
|VIRIN:
|211507-F-IK699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504599
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Incirlik Diamond Dialogue - MSgt Chance Wisdom, by A1C Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT