Gearing up and ready to RAGE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809654" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Maj. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, prepares for flight Aug. 9, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Flying away from home station allows pilots to increase their flight experience in a different, complex environment, strengthening their skills for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)