    Gearing up and ready to RAGE

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, prepares for flight Aug. 9, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Flying away from home station allows pilots to increase their flight experience in a different, complex environment, strengthening their skills for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 01:44
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    pilot
    F-35
    Eielson Air Force Base
    F-35A Lightning II

