Gearing up and ready to RAGE

U.S. Air Force Maj. Erik “Speedy” Gonsalves, 58th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, prepares for flight Aug. 9, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Flying away from home station allows pilots to increase their flight experience in a different, complex environment, strengthening their skills for the Combat Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 01:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809654
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-FG548-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504571
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
