    Japanese culture and appreciation - a U.S. Marine's unique perspective

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bradley Hood, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Total Force Manpower Officer In Charge, speaks about his experience as an East-Asia Foreign Affairs Officer and his time here in Okinawa, Japan, August 6, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809653
    VIRIN: 210811-M-GL438-1001
    Filename: DOD_108504564
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Culture
    Family
    III MEF

