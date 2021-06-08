Japanese culture and appreciation - a U.S. Marine's unique perspective

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Bradley Hood, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Total Force Manpower Officer In Charge, speaks about his experience as an East-Asia Foreign Affairs Officer and his time here in Okinawa, Japan, August 6, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Zachary Sarvey)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809653
|VIRIN:
|210811-M-GL438-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108504564
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT