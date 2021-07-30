Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss ACS, community celebrate 56th Army ACS anniversary

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Army Community Service celebrated its 56th birthday recently and our local ACS marked the occasion with a party and information fair for guests at their facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 30, 2021.

    To learn more bout ACS, visit https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service.

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 18:17
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

