Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Margrethe Helocast Training Northern Strike 21-2 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-roll package showing the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 CH-53E Super Stallions conducting helocast training during Northern Strike 21-2 over Lake Margrethe at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 31, 2021.

    Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809639
    VIRIN: 210731-F-ZH169-617
    Filename: DOD_108504167
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Margrethe Helocast Training Northern Strike 21-2 B-Roll, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53
    Helocast
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT