B-roll package showing the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 464 CH-53E Super Stallions conducting helocast training during Northern Strike 21-2 over Lake Margrethe at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, July 31, 2021.
Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two week period. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809639
|VIRIN:
|210731-F-ZH169-617
|Filename:
|DOD_108504167
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Lake Margrethe Helocast Training Northern Strike 21-2 B-Roll, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
