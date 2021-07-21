Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock and Dam 2 time lapse

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Video by George Stringham 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Time lapse video of a downbound tow locking through at Lock and Dam 2 at night on the Upper Mississippi River.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809633
    VIRIN: 210720-A-GX971-802
    Filename: DOD_108503976
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: HASTINGS, MN, US 

    USACE
    time lapse
    Mississippi River
    infrastructure
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    inland waterways
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 2
    commercial navigation

