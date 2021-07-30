207th Assumption of Responsibility - BROLL

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Kelsay assumed responsibility of 207th Military Intelligence Brigade on July 30th. Service members and their families came out to show their support.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 10:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809543
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-DR527-103
|Filename:
|DOD_108502695
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
