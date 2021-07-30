Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    207th Assumption of Responsibility - AFN Infocus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    07.30.2021

    Video by Pvt. Joshua Shaw 

    AFN Vicenza

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Kelsay assumed responsibility of 207th Military Intelligence Brigade on July 30th. Service members and their families came out to show their support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 10:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809541
    VIRIN: 210730-A-DR527-101
    Filename: DOD_108502687
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 207th Assumption of Responsibility - AFN Infocus, by PV2 Joshua Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Unit
    #SupportingtheMission
    #AssumptionofResponsibility
    #Tradition #Execution

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT