    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD News in 2: August 10, 2021

    JAPAN

    08.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2: Marines conduct long range air insert, Soldiers operate Chinooks for Forager 21, and both Sailors and Soldiers conduct Military Working Dog CBRN Training.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809522
    VIRIN: 210810-F-YU621-333
    Filename: DOD_108502029
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Marines
    Military Working Dog
    DoD News
    Forager 21

