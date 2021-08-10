On this DoD News in 2: Marines conduct long range air insert, Soldiers operate Chinooks for Forager 21, and both Sailors and Soldiers conduct Military Working Dog CBRN Training.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809522
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-YU621-333
|Filename:
|DOD_108502029
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DoD News in 2: August 10, 2021, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT