    COVID Vaccine: Real Talk, Ep. 4

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters sit down with two 8th Medical Group doctors and have an open discussion about the COVID-19 Vaccine.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 04:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800658
    VIRIN: 210611-F-SQ280-536
    Filename: DOD_108393662
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    Vaccination
    COVID-19
    ReadyAF
    Johnson & Johnson
    Protect the Pack

