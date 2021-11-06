Three 8th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters sit down with two 8th Medical Group doctors and have an open discussion about the COVID-19 Vaccine.
06.11.2021
|06.11.2021 04:57
|Package
|800658
|210611-F-SQ280-536
|DOD_108393662
|00:05:12
KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|1
|1
This work, COVID Vaccine: Real Talk, Ep. 4, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
