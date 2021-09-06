Army Civilian Creed

Kimika Louis says the Civilian Creed as the new Fort Sill Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program manager.
She's joining Team Sill in this leadership role helping Soldiers and families through the New Parent Support Program, Prevention and Education, and the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy Program.
#PeopleFirst #WinningMatters
