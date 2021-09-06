Army Civilian Creed

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Kimika Louis says the Civilian Creed as the new Fort Sill Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program manager.

    She's joining Team Sill in this leadership role helping Soldiers and families through the New Parent Support Program, Prevention and Education, and the Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy Program.

    #PeopleFirst #WinningMatters

