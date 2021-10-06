Arizona National Guard service members traveled to Jurupa Valley, Calif., June 9, 2021 to pick up food donated from a private company to be delivered to a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., June 10, 2021. The donated food filled two commercial truck trailers. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800620
|VIRIN:
|210610-Z-CC902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393236
|Length:
|00:04:57
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Arizona National Guard transports truckloads of food destined for food banks, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
