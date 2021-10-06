Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard Fire training 2021

    CHEWELAH, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Stewart 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    Washington Air and Army National Guardsmen train at the Chewelah Fire Training Center June 10,2021. The Guardsmen field hand crews to support the Department of Natural Resources during the fire season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800617
    VIRIN: 210610-F-YL918-246
    Filename: DOD_108393204
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: CHEWELAH, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard Fire training 2021, by MSgt Michael Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

