peace through partnerships

A 10-year anniversary video of the 571st and 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadrons celebrating the partnerships that Air Advisors have built with 46 countries over the last 10 years in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command security cooperation objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)