A 10-year anniversary video of the 571st and 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadrons celebrating the partnerships that Air Advisors have built with 46 countries over the last 10 years in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command security cooperation objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 18:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800613
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-ML202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108393180
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Peace through Partnerships, by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
