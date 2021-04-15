Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    A 10-year anniversary video of the 571st and 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadrons celebrating the partnerships that Air Advisors have built with 46 countries over the last 10 years in support of U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Africa Command security cooperation objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 800613
    VIRIN: 210415-F-ML202-001
    Filename: DOD_108393180
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Southern Command
    10-year anniversary
    Mobility Support Advisory Squadrons
    peace through partnerships

