    July 4th Shoutout Staff Sgt. John Anderson

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. John Anderson, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, U.S Army, Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington provides shoutout for July 4th

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 17:27
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 800604
    VIRIN: 210609-A-ZZ999-902
    Filename: DOD_108392938
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: US
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, July 4th Shoutout Staff Sgt. John Anderson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day

