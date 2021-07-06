Did Someone Say Boom?

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/800598" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, participate in a demolition range as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 7, 2021. The purpose of the range was to build core proficiency, improve combat readiness and to better prepare for combat scenarios before deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)