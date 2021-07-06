Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Did Someone Say Boom?

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, participate in a demolition range as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 7, 2021. The purpose of the range was to build core proficiency, improve combat readiness and to better prepare for combat scenarios before deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 18:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Did Someone Say Boom?, by LCpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CEB
    demolition
    combat readiness
    2d Mardiv

