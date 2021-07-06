U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, participate in a demolition range as part of a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation on Camp Lejeune, N.C., June 7, 2021. The purpose of the range was to build core proficiency, improve combat readiness and to better prepare for combat scenarios before deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)
|06.07.2021
|06.10.2021 18:45
|Video Productions
|800598
|210607-M-IN374-701
|1001
|DOD_108392887
|00:01:47
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|3
|3
This work, Did Someone Say Boom?, by LCpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
