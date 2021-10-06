More than 250 Washington National Guard members will be receiving their Red Card certification in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season. (Video by MSgt. Michael Stewart, 141st Air Refueling Wing)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800586
|VIRIN:
|210610-D-MN117-879
|Filename:
|DOD_108392690
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington National Guard conducts training in preparation for summer wildfire season, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
