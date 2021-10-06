Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington National Guard conducts training in preparation for summer wildfire season

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    More than 250 Washington National Guard members will be receiving their Red Card certification in preparation for the upcoming wildfire season. (Video by MSgt. Michael Stewart, 141st Air Refueling Wing)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 800586
    VIRIN: 210610-D-MN117-879
    Filename: DOD_108392690
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington National Guard conducts training in preparation for summer wildfire season, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire fighting
    Washington
    National Guard
    wildfire
    Washington National Guard

