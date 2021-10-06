Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Atlantic Emergency Management Series - 01

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Michael Morris 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic

    Wendy Ireland the Emergency Manager for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic talks Hurricane Season 2021 and how to prepare for it in this first video of the new NAVFAC Atlantic emergency management video series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 800578
    VIRIN: 210610-D-SV378-570
    Filename: DOD_108392609
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    NAVFAC
    Emergency Management
    Hurricane Season

