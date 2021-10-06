Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Navy's Flank Speed Promo 3

    MD, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2021

    Video by Andrew Carlson 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    After transition, FLANK SPEED will provide enhanced cloud security and data storage along with M365 secure productivity and collaboration tools.
    For more information go to Navy Portal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 15:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 800571
    VIRIN: 210610-O-SX812-460
    Filename: DOD_108392556
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: MD, US

    This work, Navy's Flank Speed Promo 3, by Andrew Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cloud
    Flank Speed
    Navy Portal

