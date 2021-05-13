Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is Ford Class

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Command Master Chief De'Andre Beaufort speaks with Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Trenton Milgrim about the process of stowing Advanced Weapons Elevators for Dull Ship Shock Trials on the latest episode of This is Ford Class.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 14:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 800565
    VIRIN: 210513-N-YW264-1001
    Filename: DOD_108392476
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is Ford Class, by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R Ford
    Warship78
    This is Ford Class
    we are naval aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT