Command Master Chief De'Andre Beaufort speaks with Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Trenton Milgrim about the process of stowing Advanced Weapons Elevators for Dull Ship Shock Trials on the latest episode of This is Ford Class.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 14:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|800565
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-YW264-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108392476
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, This is Ford Class, by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT