Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hanscom firefighters host local departments

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Firefighters from Concord and Bedford, Mass., along with Hanscom, exercised firefighting techniques during the training session.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 14:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 800561
    VIRIN: 210601-F-JW594-0001
    Filename: DOD_108392444
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom firefighters host local departments, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Department
    training
    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom AFB
    Concord Mass. Fire Dept
    Bedford Mass. Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT