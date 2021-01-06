Firefighters from Concord and Bedford, Mass., along with Hanscom, exercised firefighting techniques during the training session.
Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 14:15
Category:
|Newscasts
Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
This work, Hanscom firefighters host local departments, by Mark Herlihy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
