Members of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program made their way around Dyess this week to share their stories and the resources they have available to Airmen in need.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|800558
|VIRIN:
|210608-F-UB464-667
|Filename:
|DOD_108392374
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Comes to Dyess, by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
