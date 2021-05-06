Montana and West Virginia Security Forces member participate in field exercise training in Helena MT.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|800545
|VIRIN:
|210605-F-XJ318-899
|Filename:
|DOD_108392188
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MT and WV SFS FTX 2021 Driving Training, by TSgt Brandy Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT