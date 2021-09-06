Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.09.2021

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The Army is conducting its Army National Hiring Days campaign, May 10 – June 14, with the goal to hire 1,700 new Soldiers into the active Army, Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.
    Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire young men and women across the nation to join the U.S. Army, the best trained, best equipped and most talented force in the world.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 11:08
