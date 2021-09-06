video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army is conducting its Army National Hiring Days campaign, May 10 – June 14, with the goal to hire 1,700 new Soldiers into the active Army, Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.

Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire young men and women across the nation to join the U.S. Army, the best trained, best equipped and most talented force in the world.