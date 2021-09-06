The Army is conducting its Army National Hiring Days campaign, May 10 – June 14, with the goal to hire 1,700 new Soldiers into the active Army, Army National Guard and the Army Reserve.
Army National Hiring Days is an all-Army effort to inspire young men and women across the nation to join the U.S. Army, the best trained, best equipped and most talented force in the world.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800532
|VIRIN:
|210609-A-IK992-311
|Filename:
|DOD_108392003
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Army National Hiring Days, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
