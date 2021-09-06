Major James Guglielmi Interview on Gen. Cavoli's visit to African lion 21

An interview with U.S. Army Major James Guglielmi, Security Cooperation Planner, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. He tells us the importance behind the visit in which General U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa greets Moroccan Army Général d'armée Belkhir El Farouk, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, Agadir Morocco June 8, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.
