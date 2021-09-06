Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major James Guglielmi Interview on Gen. Cavoli's visit to African lion 21

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    06.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Frederick Brown 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    An interview with U.S. Army Major James Guglielmi, Security Cooperation Planner, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. He tells us the importance behind the visit in which General U.S. Army Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, Commanding General, United States Army Europe and Africa greets Moroccan Army Général d'armée Belkhir El Farouk, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces Southern Zone Commander, Agadir Morocco June 8, 2021. African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, Joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal, 7-18 June. More than 7,000 participants from nine nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL21 is a multi-domain, multi-component, and multi-national exercise, which employs a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 10:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 800522
    VIRIN: 210609-F-SV030-002
    Filename: DOD_108391844
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: AGADIR, MA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major James Guglielmi Interview on Gen. Cavoli's visit to African lion 21, by SrA Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Interview
    AfricanLion
    SETAF-AF
    AL21
    African Lion 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT