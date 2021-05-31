Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SUBLANT Memorial Day Video

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfred Coffield 

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and reminds us that we each have a part to honor their proud legacy on Memorial Day. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 800521
    VIRIN: 210531-N-ON977-695
    Filename: DOD_108391840
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, SUBLANT Memorial Day Video, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    submarine force
    memorial day
    sublant
    comsublant

