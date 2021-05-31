Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and reminds us that we each have a part to honor their proud legacy on Memorial Day. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred A. Coffield)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 09:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|800521
|VIRIN:
|210531-N-ON977-695
|Filename:
|DOD_108391840
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SUBLANT Memorial Day Video, by PO2 Alfred Coffield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
